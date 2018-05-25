Police Found 6 Tons of Amphetamine at a Port in Varna, Bulgarian Seaside
Six tons of amphetamines are caught at the port of Varna - West, the press service of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in the seaside town reported today.
The drug is detected using the risk analysis method.
Amphetamines were found in 300 sacks in a container and the product in it was declared as citric acid.
A citizen of an EU country has been designated as the recipient of the shipment in the documents.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, the work continues.
According to the Criminal Code, for such an act - trafficking of high-risk drug substances, the guilty person shall be punished by imprisonment of 10 to 15 years and a fine of 100 000 to 200 000 leva.
In the case of risky drug substances, the punishment is imprisonment of 3 to 15 years and a fine of 10 000 to 100 000 leva.
Hours earlier, at the entrance of the country, a cargo of over 190 kilograms of heroin, which worth BGN 12 million, was seized at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint.
The drugs were found with the help of a dog whose name is Ritchie.
The heroin-carrying truck was with Turkish registration.
