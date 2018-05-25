Large Tree Fell on a Car on a Busy Street in Plovdiv

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 25, 2018, Friday // 15:53| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Large Tree Fell on a Car on a Busy Street in Plovdiv Source: vesti.bg

A huge tree fell in the center of Plovdiv. The incident occurred on the street on which passed a procession of students on May 24.

The tree fell on one of the cars parked on the street, informs NOVA.

Fortunately, there were no injured people.

The vehicle has serious material damage. For hours, the area was cut off and street traffic blocked.

During the day the place is extremely busy and dozens of students walk there. The street is meters away from the Humanities High School and the Plovdiv Court building.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: huge tree, car
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria