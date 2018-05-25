Large Tree Fell on a Car on a Busy Street in Plovdiv

A huge tree fell in the center of Plovdiv. The incident occurred on the street on which passed a procession of students on May 24.

The tree fell on one of the cars parked on the street, informs NOVA.

Fortunately, there were no injured people.

The vehicle has serious material damage. For hours, the area was cut off and street traffic blocked.

During the day the place is extremely busy and dozens of students walk there. The street is meters away from the Humanities High School and the Plovdiv Court building.