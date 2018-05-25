Hail and Rain in Lovech, Firefighters Pull up Cars

Heavy rain accompanied by hail occurred in Lovech. In the afternoon, 15 liters per square meter of rain fell, the Hydrometeorological Observatory in the city reported.

Some of the streets are flooded.

Fire teams dragged out cars and drained flooded areas. After the storm, there are many fallen trees, at the moment it is still not clear what the damage is.

Yellow code has been declared because of heavy rain with thunder in the regions of Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad. This is the reference of the site of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Today sunny weather will prevail.

Around lunch, it will be cloudy again, and in many places, there will be short rainfalls with thunderstorms and hailstorms.