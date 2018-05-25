A Dog Caught Nearly 200 kg of Heroin at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

191.2 kg of heroin hidden in a Turkish-registered truck were captured at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint. Its value is over 12 million leva.

The drug was discovered by a specially trained dog, whose name is Ritchie.

The truck, driven by a 61-year-old Turkish citizen, carried ceramic terracotta glue from Turkey to Belgium, part of the load was for the Netherlands, Director of the Customs Agency Georgi Kostov announced.

The truck has passed a check with an X-ray machine that nothing suspicious have been found. A physical inspection had begun in which the dog Ritchie stopped at one of the bags. It was unopened, and after a test for drugs, the police found a 2-pound package of heroin, said Kostov.

Then, all terracotta bags were opened to find a total of 95 drug packs.

The Director of the Customs Agency drew attention to the tremendous pre-training of the traffickers - all the drug bags were factory-locked and packed. The selected substance tiles in thickness and texture were the same to those of heroin,

Kostov especially noted the merit of the dog Ritchie - a jumble between cocker-spaniel and bangs, to find the drug. It was extremely effective in handling narrow spaces, and initially, this dog was trained to search for drugs.

The disclosure of heroin was possible due to work with partner agencies with which the risk profile was built. The operation continues, said Mladen Marinov, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Interior. He also highlighted the great professionalism of the employees who helped prevent the crime.

Pre-trial proceedings have begun.