Summer Getaway! Where It Is Worth To Spend the Weekends ?

The season in the summer resorts in Bulgaria officially starts on May 15, but things really happen after May 24th, comments Nova Diana Kolcheva, chairman of the Hotelier Club, in "Hello, Bulgaria".

She stressed that between 24 May and 25 June, Bulgarian tourists can benefit from all the price offers from the pure Black Sea.

One week holiday in four-star all-inclusive hotel in Sunny Beach can be about 280-300 leva.

Most of the hotels are preparing for the summer, and a small proportion of them have a minimum occupancy of 10-15%. But with every passing day, the flow of tourists increases.

Prices in Sunny Beach start from 35 leva per night per person and can reach up to 200 leva in a five-star hotel with all additional services.

Photo: Bulgaria Travel Guide; Sunny Beach

In Ravda, prices start from 30 leva up without food in a three-star hotel.

Photo: YouTube; Ravda, Bulgaria

Diana Kolcheva advises tourists to view the daily offers in online booking platforms, where discounts can reach 40%.

She stressed that now the hoteliers in Sunny Beach want to change the image of the resort and the offers are mainly aimed at family guests with children.

Photo: evslifestyle; Black Sea Coast

"Bulgaria is becoming more and more popular as a destination. There is great interest from tourists from Europe thanks to low-cost companies. Expectations are for 200,000 more people than last year. There is an outflow of Russian tourists, "said Konstantin Zankov of the Institute for Tourism Analysis and Appraisals.

"Bulgarians are already traveling much more often during the year for a shorter period. So they choose mainly Bulgaria and Greece. Greece is definitely a market leader, followed by Turkey, "Zankov said.