Another 12 Hospitals in Bulgaria Are Facing Bankruptcy, Ombudsman Maya Manolova Said

Apart from the hospitals in Lovech and Vratsa, another 12 medical establishments are facing bankruptcy. This was stated by Ombudsman Maya Manolova during a discussion on health problems.

She also summed up the complaints received since the beginning of the year. Most of the complaints are about lack of access to medical care, lack of access to medicines and medical devices, and about high payments for these products, BNR reported.

Complaints have been received from the doctors, nurses, hospital directors. Manolova also reminded that nurses and doctors also organized protests because of low salaries.

The Ombudsman called on the Health Fund to repay the 150 million leva accumulated by unpaid debts over the last years.

"Tensions in the healthcare system give rise to scandals, protests, and bankruptcies in medical institutions, and those who suffer from these negative trends are both citizens, patients, health insured people, and workers in the sector whose labor rights are threatened," she said.

Earlier two ago, the government approved the allocation of BGN 2.2 million for unpaid salaries in the hospitals in Lovech and Vratsa.