People are More Productive When Weather Is Bad

People are More Productive When Weather Is Bad

The bad weather have some positive sides. A study by Harvard University has shown that employee productivity is rising during rainy days, Business Week reports.

The bad weather makes people more concentrate on the tasks assigned to them and people put effort. This shows Professor Gino's study, which covered 200 adult volunteers from the Japanese capital Tokyo.

They had to predict also how good weather influences their productivity. Over 80 percent of respondents predicted that it would have a positive effect and roughly the same percentage that bad weather would significantly lower productivity.

It turned out that a 3-centimeter rainfall increase in the capital is observed to raise the performance of bank officials for each transaction by 1.3 percent. For them, it was easier to concentrate, and faster data was input. Low visibility because of fogs, and especially low temperatures, dramatically increased employee's productivity.

In contrast, during a nice, sunny weather, productivity sharply declines. The distraction is increased and more mistakes are made.

 

 

