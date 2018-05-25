Samsung Will Have to Pay Over Half Billion Dollars to Apple

South Korean giant Samsung must pay a $ 533m fine to its US rival Apple for copying the iPhone design. This was decided by a US court on the second instance after Apple won first in 2011 and then Samsung was ordered to pay a $ 400 million fine.

Three Apple patents related to the iPhone design are touched, according to BGS.

The South Korean company appealed, and so it came to a second case. At this second trial, Apple demanded a colossal amount of just over a billion dollars, but Samsung was willing to agree to indemnify its rival with just $ 28 million.

Samsung is no longer selling the controversial iPhone model but will have to give another $ 5 million to use the iPhone features.

