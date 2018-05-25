Save More With a Kitchen Garden

A kitchen garden can offer you are welcome reprieve from the rising cost of living that stretches your budget to the limit. With a small kitchen garden, you can supply your family’s needs for fresh vegetables and save a lot of money that would have otherwise been spent on grocery shopping.

Starting a kitchen garden is easy as long as you have some space in your backyard but you will need to gather some knowledge on gardening practices if you are to expect a bumper harvest from it.

Here are the Preparedness Mama Gardening Tips you need to have a successful garden.

Choose a suitable location

While you can theoretically garden anywhere, various plants have to different requirements for growth. Generally, plants need fertile soil and adequate sunlight to thrive.

The location of your garden should allow for maximum exposure to direct sunlight since most vegetables require between 6-8 hours of sunlight to remain healthy and give some meaningful produce come harvest time. Your garden shouldn’t be on the blind side of your house where the shadow falls.

Soil fertility

The soil in your kitchen garden should be well-drained and have sufficient nutrients to support plant growth. This knocks out clay and sand on the grounds that they hold onto water for far too long or doesn’t hold water at all respectively.

You can improve your soil fertility by adding compost manure to your garden and tilling it so that they mix properly to enable the roots of your plants to absorb the nutrients.

Choosing the crops

The choice of crops to plant in your garden depends on your family needs but gardening is easier if you plant crops that are native to your region.

Native plants have adapted to the prevailing conditions in your locality and can therefore grow with minimal input from you. They are also more resistant to common pests and diseases that could affect exotic plants in your garden.

The other advantage of having native plants in your garden is that you can readily get help from other gardeners in your neighbourhood.

Planting tips

Start with a small portion as you get the hang of gardening before venturing to a much bigger space. You can start big and get overwhelmed in maintaining the garden or have so much produce that most of it goes to waste.

You have a single crop in your garden or have a variety but if you mix crops, ensure that they are complementary of each so that one doesn’t kill the other.

More importantly, the spacing between your plants should be good so they don’t compete for nutrients which will lower your yields.

Garden care

Your job doesn’t end at planting. You need to tend to your garden until harvesting season. Depending on the crops you plant, you will to water your plants daily although you must know the specific water requirements of your plant. Overwatering is just as detrimental as insufficient watering.

You will also need to weed your garden regularly so foreign plants don’t choke your vegetables.