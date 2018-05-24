Student Donated more than 3000 Books to Community Centers and Homes for Adults

A student from Pazardzhik Village collected and donated over 3000 books to community centers and homes for elderly people from all over the country, bTV reports.

The good deed of Kiril Baldev began three years ago. Then he was 17 years old. The boy says that everyone keeps valuable books in their home, but they rarely read and it may be useful to other readers.

"I posted in an internet article that I collect books for the community center that was destroyed after a fire in the village of Menenkyovo. People started looking for me, asking how to donate, I told them or send them to the community center or to me, "says Kiril Baldev.

The student continues with his enthusiasm and follows a second donation - 300 books for the community center in the village where he lives. Management is happy to accept the donation, as it is increasingly difficult to spend money on books.

"There were also new children's literature, which during the summer has done a very useful, because we do not always have a enough copies from a book and then there are more children who visit their grandperents and take books," commented Sultana Stoycheva, secretary of the Chunchevo community center

In addition to used books, Cyril collects funds and purchases new editions. According to him, companies, businessmen and friends support the initiative.

The last donation was given to the village of Velchevo in Veliko Tarnovo - a love novel in 100 copies to be distributed to the people.

The boy admits that the feeling of unfolding a real book is incomparable and prefers to take a book from a library rather than read a book in an electronic version.

Many people support Cyril in his initiatives. He is grateful, but he says he would really be glad if other people follow his deeds.