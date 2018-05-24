Two People were Killed and 18 were Injured in a Crash between a Truck and a Train in Italy

Two people were killed and 18 were injured tonight in derailment of a train in northern Italy, near Turin.
The train derailed at 11:20 local time after crashing into a railroad stop.

One of the victims is the train driver. Later, one of two passengers transported via helicopter to a hospital died. The truck driver is not injured. The truck has a Lithuanian registration and has traveled near the crash site.

The regional railway administration said the barrier was properly lowered before the train approached, but for unknown reasons the truck crashed into it and stopped on the rails, added bTV.

