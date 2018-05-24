The French President Macron is on an Official Visit to Russia
A year after French and Russian presidents Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin met in Versailles in Paris, today the Russian head of state will meet his French counterpart in the Constantinian Palace near St. Petersburg.
The two leaders will discuss the Iranian nuclear program, the crisis in Syria and Ukraine. The positions of Moscow and Paris on Iran's nuclear program are different. Russia is for maintaining the current agreement, while France is pushing for it to be extended.
