"Levski" Marks 104 years since the Founding of the Football Club

Sofia football club "Levski" will celebrate today its 104th birthday. The team was founded on May 24, 1914 in Sofia by a group of students in Second Male High School and the founding act was held at the mound at today's 22nd Sofia School "Georgi S. Rakovski".

It is the traditional ceremony of wreaths and flowers that will be held today at 10.30 am. It is expected to include players and coaches from the first team, as well as youths and veterans of the "blue".

Later today Levski will meet Cherno More in a barrage for participating in the qualifiers of the Europa League. The meeting is attended by Georgi Asparuhov St. at 20.30.