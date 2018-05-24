At least Four Victims of a Suicide Bombing in Baghdad
May 24, 2018, Thursday
At least four people were killed this night in a suicide attack in Baghdad, the BNR reported.
"Suicide bomber exploded after being surrounded by policemen near a park in the Shaalah district," in the north of the Iraqi capital, a communique of the security command said.
Authorities report nearly a dozen injured. No one has taken responsibility for the attack.
