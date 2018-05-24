The Court Banned Trump from Blocking his Followers on Twitter

US President Donald Trump has no right to block his Twitter followers who criticize him on the social network. This decision was ruled by the court in New York, NBC reported, transmits "Darik".

The lawsuit was filed in July 2017 by seven Twitter users by Trump, along with the Knight First Amendment Institute, a human rights organization at Columbia University.

The court's motives say that blocking users on the page violates the first amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and the right to protest.

According to the complainants, as Trump uses Twitter for political statements, the microblog is a platform for public discussion, and for that reason the authorities can not forbid people's access to it on the basis of their personal views.