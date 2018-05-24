Residents of Zaburdo Fill Potholes on the Way to Chudnite Mostove (Marvelous Bridges) on their Own

Residents of the Rhodope village Zaburdo began to fill the potholes on the way to Chudnite Mostove, the BNT reported. The road is municipal but for another year Chepelare Municipality has not provided funds for its repair. That's why local residents began to fill the potholes along the road using with old technology from four centuries ago.

"Stones are put in, then stuffing and this is a special mixture which is sealed and heated by the sun and it is sealed" explained Yosif Parounev from Zabardo

The mayor of the village Valentin Chrapovov commented: "We have decided to do it without money because it is something important to us. Everyone can do it with money, but we will do it without money. "

Thousands of tourists arrive from around the world attracted by the wonders of the Wonderful Bridges phenomenon. "I like this place very much. I have not seen such one anywhere else in the world. But these potholes along the way ... If the state wants more tourists to come here, it has to give some money for it, "said Sasha Hutarayki from Israel.

In order not to disappoint the tourists, the local people have sent a letter to Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in the hope of allocating targeted funds for the repair of the road. According to Zaburdo's mayor, BGN 150,000 is needed.