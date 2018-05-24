Bulgaria will Produce Parts for Airplanes "Airbus"

Defense Minister Krassimir Karakachanov and Airbus Helicopters vice president Sergey Duran signed a settlement yesterday, settling a dispute over arbitrary relations between the Ministry of Defense and Airbus Helicopters under a 2005 helicopter delivery contract "Cougar" and "Panther", reports OFFnews.bg.

"By signing this agreement we raise our cooperation to a new, higher level," said Minister Karakachanov. He thanked the Bulgarian and French teams for their successful efforts to reach an agreement on the final settlement of relations between the Department of Defense and Airbus Helicopters.

The agreement provides for the French side to provide strategic investments in Bulgaria to build a high-tech aircraft manufacturing plant for Airbus aircraft.

The first sod of the plant was made in Plovdiv. In the first three years, up to 300 people will be able to work and it is possible to increase this number in the next eight years to up to 800 people. In addition, the French company Airbus Helicopters will provide a "Dofin" helicopter for use by the Navy.

The ceremony held in the Ministry of Defense was attended by the Ambassador of France HE. Eric Lebedel, Deputy Minister of Defense Anatoli Velichkov, Deputy Economy Minister Lachezar Borisov, Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Plamen Atanasov, Navy Rear Admiral Mitko Petev and representatives of the French company Airbus Helicopters.