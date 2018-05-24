Counter Campaign: Publishing House Asks if we Value Gambling more than Culture (Video)

Publisher "Janet 45" marks 24 May with provocative video, reports bTV. In a video very similar to that of the National Lottery campaign against the limitation of the games of chance, the publisher Manol Peykov presents ... "the first book in the world that is a scratch card" - the "happy edition" of "Bulgarian Chronicles" with 20% lower price.

"It would be worth it if you enjoy the preferences of the games of chance," he points out, noting that only Denmark has higher VAT on books from us across the European Union. Against this background, gambling is not taxable.

"Are we really a country that values ​​gambling more than culture?" Peikov asks.