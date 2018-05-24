On 24 May Balchik Opens a Monument to Cyril and Methodius

A monument of Cyril and Methodius will be opened on May 24 in Balchik, according to BGNews. Today's celebration of Bulgarian culture and Slavonic scripture is also a offical holiday of the city.

The sculpture is the work of Ventsislav Markov. The work is 230 cm high and is cast from bronze. The author was born in 1984 in Varna and has been connected with the "White City" for years.

The idea of ​​the monument to the holy brothers has come impulsively. Just a year ago, passing through the festively decorated square, he saw a vinyl canvas with the images of Cyril and Methodius. The thought of making a sculpture of the holy emerged right away.

Later, he presented the project to the municipal leadership, and so it is realized.

