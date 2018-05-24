Celebrations, Processions, Concerts and Awards on the Day of Slavonic Scripture

The National Holiday of Bulgaria May 24 will be commemorated with celebrations and official ceremonies throughout the country from morning until evening today. The biggest procession will take place in Sofia and will include President Rumen Radev, ministers, MPs, cultural figures and public figures, students and teachers, as well as many citizens and guests of the city.

At 10.30 hours will begin the traditional festive procession for May 24th from the building of the head of state administration to the monument of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius. At 11.00 am at the National Library "St. St. Cyril and Methodius "will be held the solemn feast for the holiday, which will be attended by President Radev, where he will give a speech.

For the first time Sofia citizens and guests of the capital will celebrate the Day of Bulgarian Education, Culture and Slavic Alphabet with a festive cultural program in the open. From 17:00 in the Park behind the National Palace of Culture, the music groups of the Bulgarian National Radio, famous Bulgarian musicians, painters, artists and other creative personalities will make the audience happy with live performances. Among the performers will be Radio Pop music band, Folk Music Orchestra of the Bulgarian National Radio, Sofia Wind Orchestra and Big Band of the Bulgarian National Radio. World renowned violinist Vesko Eshkenazi will perform on his violin the hymn "Go, people revived". Author of the celebration is the famous Bulgarian artist and master Prof. Bozhidar Yonov.

Under the dome of Largo, 24 Bulgarian cultural figures will receive a "Golden Feather" award during a ceremony that Cantus Firmus is holding for the 23rd consecutive year.

24 distinguished artists from the sphere of music, theater, literature, fine arts and journalism will receive the prestigious award for their contribution to Bulgarian culture. The prize is an exquisite brooch in the shape of a pen and is made of 24-carat gold.

Among the winners this year are the great Bulgarian composer Alexander Tekeliev, the operatic soprano Gabriela Georgieva, the actress, Slava Racheva, the writer Milen Ruskov, the singer Yordanka Hristova, the artist Hristo Yotov, the actor Julian Vergov and others.

Syndicat "Education" will also give prizes to teachers for special merits in the field of educational, cultural and trade union work "Stoyan Mihaylovski". Students and teachers will also be awarded at the "Teacher with Love" Creative Work Contest. Awards will also be given to representatives from different institutions for excellent partnership and social dialogue.

At 18.30 at the National Museum of History in the capital, President Rumen Radev and his wife will host the traditional reception on the occasion of the Day of Slavic Education and Culture and the Slavonic Scripture.