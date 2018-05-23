An Increase of Bulgarians Who Travel Because of Tourism

In the first quarter of 2018, about 1 million Bulgarians traveled for tourism, which is 8.2% more than a year earlier. This shows the data of the National Statistical Institute.

Most people- 84.2% have traveled only in the country, only 13.2% - abroad, and 2.6% have traveled both in the country and abroad.

People who traveled the most during the given period were Bulgarians who are 25-44 years old - 441.6 thousand, or 44.1% of all who traveled. In all age groups, the relative share of trips in the country prevails, with the highest proportion of people who are 25-44 years old - 90% of those traveled in this age group. For journeys abroad, the share of travelers aged 15-24 is bigger - 20.5% of those who traveled in this age group.

The majority of tourist trips in the country (43.9%) and abroad (47.9%) were made for "rest and recreation".

Over 1.4 million of the trips, or 94%, were personal. The relative share of independent voyages without reservation in the country is 95.9%, while those abroad - 78.9%.

According to the structure of expenditure by species, the largest relative share for trips in the country is for food - 37.9%, while the main expenditures for trips abroad are transport costs - 33.5%.

In the first quarter of 2018, the average cost of a personal voyage per person was BGN 186.23 in the country and BGN 577.12 abroad.

At the same time, the cost per person for professional travel averages about 156.38 leva in the country and 946.21 leva abroad.