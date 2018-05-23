Increase in Pensions: Pensioners Will Receive 3.8% more

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 23, 2018, Wednesday // 19:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Increase in Pensions: Pensioners Will Receive 3.8% more

The minimum pension is 207 BGN and 60 stotinki.


There will be an increase in pensions by 3.8% since the first of July. The change in money that older people receive is set in the budget and applies to all pensions.

After the change, the average pension will grow by nearly 14 BGNand will be around 360 BGN. The minimum pensions will increase by 7 BGN and they will be around 207 BGN and 60 stotinki, while the social pension for old age - 125 BGN and 58 stotinki.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pensions, increase
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria