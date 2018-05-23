Increase in Pensions: Pensioners Will Receive 3.8% more

The minimum pension is 207 BGN and 60 stotinki.



There will be an increase in pensions by 3.8% since the first of July. The change in money that older people receive is set in the budget and applies to all pensions.

After the change, the average pension will grow by nearly 14 BGNand will be around 360 BGN. The minimum pensions will increase by 7 BGN and they will be around 207 BGN and 60 stotinki, while the social pension for old age - 125 BGN and 58 stotinki.