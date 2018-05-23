Truck Hit a Bus on Trakia Motorway, 12 People Are in Hospital

A truck hit a bus, moving along the Lozen-Sofia line on Trakia highway, 7 people were hospitalized, two of them with heavier injuries. This was reported by the Ministry of Interior Press Office.

The signal was reported at 7:12 a.m. and the first ambulance went at about 7.21 a.m. The crash has happened between the "Crunchy Moss" and the Ravno Field Branch.

Two women have entered Pirogov with injuries to the lower limbs. A 4-year-old child is not injured, but will be hospitalized to avoid the risk of hidden injuries, NOVA informs.

"Two people in Pirogov have been admitted, a four-year-old child with a broken chin, which is urgently placed and gypsied, and remains to be observed, a 7-year-old girl with a knee-cap break is life-threatening", announced the executive director of the hospital Prof. Asen Baltov.

25 people have traveled by city bus number 7.

The driver who caused the crash is a Turkish citizen.

Drug Assistance and Police teams are trying to get the 17-ton truck off the highway so as not to make it more difficult for the people to travel to the capital.

The traffic is limited, regulated by road policemen. Piles of cars and trucks are being formed

Traffic police reported that the traffic on the Trakia Motorway will be temporarily traversed through the village of Lozen.