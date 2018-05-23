Three people were detained in Sofia after a long police chase of a stolen car, said the regional prosecutor's office.

Last night, the streets of the capital turned into a real action arena that ended with arrests.

On May 20th, men steal a Toyota model, Rav4. The owner reported to the police and the car was declared for a search.

On Tuesday evening, the vehicle was detected during a police operation in the Knyazhevo district.

Immediately after that, a BMW was driven. The drivers of both vehicles did not stop at the Ministry of Interior's signal, so police cars with their sirens and lights went after them, pointing to the city center.

Special police units, gendarmerie cars and other official cars of the Ministry of Interior were involved in the operation.

In the area of Faculteta, the thieves were surrounded and detained.

The driver of the Toyota is Miroslav Georgiev and the passenger next to him - Velizar Dangarov. The driver of the other car - "BMW" - is Ivan Takov. All of these people are detained.

Given the high public danger of the act, the monitoring prosecutor determined a term during which the thieves should be arrested (up to 72 hours), after which the police was ordered to bring the men to the Sofia District Court building - to examine the request for taking a custodial detention order "Detention on remand" .