The Government Approved Over BGN 2 Million for Salaries in the Hospitals in Lovech and Vratsa

Тhe Government approved additional payments to the budget of the Ministry of Health for the provision of non-interest-free financial assistance to the Hristo Botev Hospital, Vratsa, and Prof. Dr. Paraskev Stoyanov AD, Lovech, amounting to BGN 2 223 113.

The funds will be used for the payment of unpaid costs. It is envisaged that the two medical establishments will reimburse the funds provided in monthly installments by 10 December 2019.

The decision complies with and implements the government's policy to improve the function and control of the healthcare system in the country and to improve the quality of medical care, it is clear from the decisions of today's meeting of the Council of Ministers.

So far Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has been categorical that the state has no legal basis to pay the debts to the hospitals.

The Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, however, ordered the ministers to urgently devise a mechanism to solve the problem.