Minister Neno Dimov: We have Made Significant Progress in Regards to Air Quality During the EU Presidency

The Ministry of Environment and Waters has made significant progress on the issue of clean air during the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council. This was said by Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov in the radio station Focus Radio. He explained that the topic was raised as a political debate on the Informal Council of EU Ministers.

The Minister commented that such a serious breakthrough has not been done since Bulgaria is a member of the EU and has specified that the problem is serious and affects the member states because it directly concerns the health and quality of life of the citizens.

"Priority number one is the quality of the air, even today the Council of Ministers has two laws and regulations that have an impact on this. We are working and we are in the final phase with the change of the Clean Air Act. The second thing to be taken in front of the bracket is the plastic waste and the "Mini Circular Economy Package" with its European dimension. We conducted the first formal council in March with the political debate. We are currently preparing very serious Council conclusions in June. These

conclusions will set the direction for the EC to legislate, "Neno Dimov commented.

He also said that another important area is that of protecting the purity of water. The Minister added that the 14 consolidated water and sewerage systems are expected to start with their projects this year, together with the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.