Mtel Becomes A1, It Will Offer Innovative Services to Our Market

Mtel announced today a change of its name, which was expected from several months - Mtel becomes A1.

A1 is the name of the group that belongs to the telecom - A1 Group, which operates in 7 countries in Europe and is part of America's fourth-largest telecom company America Movil.

Do not be surprised if A1 has already appeared on your phone. If you still see Mtel - expect the change soon. Some of the company's offices have already been re-branded. The company plans to replace the Mtel logo everywhere within a few weeks with the A1.

The Executive Director of "A1 Bulgaria", (the new name of the company), Alexander Dimitrov announced new innovative services, some of which will be available for the first time on our market.

Digital Portfolio is a new payment service. Customers will now be able to make money transfers via their phones as well as online payments and POS terminals.

A1 will provide for the first time in our country a credit card with its brand which will be easily accessible to customers on a subscription plan, as they already have a credit file as telecom's customers.

The company will also launch its own line of smartphones with the A1 brand. They will be warranted for 36 months instead of the standard warranty of 24 months.

Alexander Dimitrov explained that the new smartphone line is in line with consumer demand. They will be able to choose a cheap smartphone, but a high-end camera or a cheap phone, but with a metal and glass design as high-end smartphones.

A music streaming platform, similar to Spotify, is the other new service that prepares A1. It will offer a rich content of over 30 million songs - from classical to modern music, with rich and varied Bulgarian music.

There will be no changes for the operator's customers - their contracts remain and will remain valid until their expiration. It will not change in terms of phone numbers and SIM cards in the telecom network.