A Car Hit Two Buses with Children Near Anton Village, Western Bulgaria
A car hit two buses full with children on the Sub-Balkan Road between Pirdop and Anton. One person is badly injured.
The incident at about 3.40 p.m. on the main road of Anton village. The movement is diverted through the village and regulated by the police.
The police said the car was a Toyota brand. According to initial information, there are no injured children.
The driver of the car was injured, he was transported to a hospital in a severe condition.
A site inspection is currently underway. The causes of the incident are in the process of being detected.
