Radev to Putin: Bulgaria and Russia must be Frank with Each Other

Bulgaria and Russia must be open and honest with each other. This was stated by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Sochi.

"The purpose of my visit is to reinstate the dialogue at the highest level after a multi-year interruption", the head of state said.

He was glad that he was visiting Russia on the eve of the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and the Slavonic Scriptures - May 24th.

"Even more joyful is that our peoples together celebrate this holiday. Together, we mark one anniversary - 140 years since the Liberation of Bulgaria and the Russo-Turkish War, thanks to which Bulgaria rose on the map of Europe, "Radev said.

In his words, relations between the two countries are peculiar - they are not based on purely political and economic interests but on deep historical, spiritual, cultural and linguistic ties.

"This gives us a number of advantages and makes our relationship natural. At the same time, it obliges us to be open, to set forth all the topics where we have differences and unresolved issues, "explained the Bulgarian president.

He indicated his expectations of meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, not only to establish the strong traditions and the great potential in the relations between the two countries, but also to take real action.

"We have many mutual interests in the fields of economy, trade, energy, education and culture. I will be glad to have a frank and in-depth dialogue that will give a positive impetus to our governments to work in this direction, "Rumen Radev said.

For his part, Putin stressed that many things bring Bulgaria and Russia closer together. According to him, the two countries have many opportunities for cooperation and added that in a few days he expects the visit of Prime Minister Borisov, with whom he will continue the dialogue.