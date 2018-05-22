Mark Zuckerberg Hearing at the European Parliament Today (Live Stream)

The meeting will begin at around 18:20 and include the participation of the President and Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs. The meeting comes in the same week that the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation enters into force, setting a new global standard for consumer data privacy.

The Conference of Presidents will be transmitted live and be available via streaming as well as from Parliament’s Facebook Live account. The meeting will also be broadcast live via EbS+.

President Tajani will be meeting Mr Zuckerberg bilaterally, before the Conference of Presidents, at 18.00. EbS+ will provide broadcast footage of the round table.