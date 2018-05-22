The Sofia Municipality Plans to Continue the Subway and Connect it to Simeonovski Lift

Dnevnik.bg - There are ready proposals in Sofia Municipality for the continuation of the subway to different parts of the city, as well as extension to Simeonovski lift to the Ring Road. The projects are connected, as the municipality has the possibility to connect the metro station with the extension of the lift.



This was stated by the chief architect of Sofia Zdravko Zdravkov in front of journalists. Extensions of the subway and new stations can be found in the regions of "Studentski grad", "Geo Milev" to "Slatina" and "Simeonovo" along the Ring Road after the Mladost area.

The project for the extension is ready, it is on the site of the directory led by Zdravkov and will pass a public discussion on 31 May at 18.30 on the third floor of the building on Serdika Street 5. Zdravkov said that negotiations are being held with the landowners in the foot of the Vitosha mountain after the Ring Road, over which the extension of the lift would pass.



It is planned to build a new parking space for 1000 cars in Ljulin, as well as a station at "Tsaritsa Yoanna" Blvd. There is also one of the areas that the chief architect has proposed to be suitable for building skyscrapers. In the long run, it is planned to continue the metro to "Kremikovtzi".