The six-year-old Bulgarian girl, whose parents were killed on February 12th at their home in Cape Town, South Africa, came home thanks to the joint efforts of the foreign ministers of the two countries Ekaterina Zaharieva and Lindeve Sisulu. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We recall that a Bulgarian accused of credit card fraud was killed with his wife in Cape Town, South Africa in February. Yesterday in Buenos Aires, where Zaharieva led the EU delegation for the G20 foreign ministers meeting, the Bulgarian First Diplomat thanked Mrs Sisoulu for the cooperation. "This is the result when more women enter politics," said the South African diplomat.

As early as March 29, during her working visit to the Republic of South Africa, Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva raised the issue of the 6-year-old Bulgarian girl to her colleague, Lindeye Sisulu. Last week, the court finally resolved the child's return to Bulgaria, and Ambassador Stefanov led the girl to Bulgaria.