There were no Injured Bulgarian Soldiers in a Missile Attack in Kandahar

World | May 22, 2018, Tuesday // 14:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: There were no Injured Bulgarian Soldiers in a Missile Attack in Kandahar

No Bulgarian soldiers suffered a missile fire in Kandahar (Afghanistan), the press center of the Ministry of Defense announced. The announcement states that the base of the Kandahar International Coalition was under rocket fire on May 21 at 23.36 local time (22.06 GMT).

The 35th Bulgarian military contingent in Afghanistan includes a national element, a security company, a team of advisers and officers at the headquarters of NATO's mission.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria