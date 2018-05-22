There were no Injured Bulgarian Soldiers in a Missile Attack in Kandahar
No Bulgarian soldiers suffered a missile fire in Kandahar (Afghanistan), the press center of the Ministry of Defense announced. The announcement states that the base of the Kandahar International Coalition was under rocket fire on May 21 at 23.36 local time (22.06 GMT).
The 35th Bulgarian military contingent in Afghanistan includes a national element, a security company, a team of advisers and officers at the headquarters of NATO's mission.
