Two-year-old Girl was Severely Bitten by a Dog

Bulgaria: Two-year-old Girl was Severely Bitten by a Dog

A toddler was severely bitten by a domestic dog, police said. The signal for the incident in the yard of a house in the village of Krumovo was filed at 5.00 pm on Monday at Fifth District Administration.

According to initial data, a 2-year-old girl was attacked by a large-breed dog raised by her family. The child is placed in a hospital with serious injuries. Her mother also suffered injuries.

An inspection was performed at the address. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case. District Attorney was notified.

