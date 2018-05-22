A Collector from Varna Gathered 21 000 Tickets for Public Transport

A resident of Varna boasts over 21,000 used public transport tickets. The unique collection of student Nikola Ivanov includes tickets issued since 1995 and only by Varna companies.

Tickets for city trips Nikola begins to collect as a student in primary school. "I often had to travel and wanted to know how much money I spent on public transport. In the first month I collected a lot of tickets.

I went on for a second month and the tickets became a few hundred. When I accumulated 700 tickets, I decided that the collection would become my hobby, "says the young collector.

The collection also contains tickets donated by colleagues and friends of Nikola. Some of the older transport documents he finds in the old wallets of his relatives.

Initially, he put the tickets in books. When the collection began to grow, the collector started sorting them in envelopes. The total weight of all 21 envelopes is over 2.5kg, the proud owner has measured.

The transport documents in the young man's collection cover a period of 22 years - from 1995 to 2017. There are tickets from the companies Transtrium, City Transport, Avtransransnab, Deltar and others serving Varna and the region.

According to Nikola Ivanov his collection of bus tickets is the largest in Bulgaria. When his collection exceeds 15,000, he will try to apply for a Guinness record. However, the requirements seem very complex.

In order to cover its cost of studying, this winter the future engineer decided to sell his collection and advertises on a popular buy-and-sell site. The original price of the unique collection is 3000 leva. Subsequently, the price is reduced to 2500 leva.

If he can not sell it, Nikola Ivanov intends to donate his collection of tickets to the History Museum of Varna.