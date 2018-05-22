Visits to Theaters Decreased with 3.2% in 2017

In 2017, in the current 74 theaters in Bulgaria, 15,333 performances were attended by 2,222,000 visitors, and till 2016 the performances increased by 1.1 percent, while the visits decreased by 3.2 percent, according to the National Statistical Institute.

The average number of visitors per performance also went down from 151 in 2016 to 145 in 2017.

In 2017 there are 54 music groups in the country - 5 philharmonic orchestras, 25 professional ensembles for folk songs and dances and 24 orchestras. The performances of these groups increased by 0.3 per cent and the visits - by 3.4 per cent compared to 2016.