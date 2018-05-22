BGN 2340 per Month are Needed for or a Normal Life of a Family of Four in Bulgaria

For a normal life of a four-person household - two adults and two children, they need 2340 leva per month. This shows the latest data on the life support of the Institute for Trade and Social Studies of CITUB. The data is for the first quarter of 2018 presented ESC Director Lyuben Tomev and the expert Violeta Ivanova.



Per person of the household the necessary means for a normal life are 585, 09 leva.

Money is needed to cover the cost of food, housing, health, transport and leisure.



Maintenance increased by 0.7 per cent on the previous quarter and 2.6 per cent on an annual basis. In money the one-year increase is about 60 leva.



The necessary funds for a normal living of a four-person household in Sofia are BGN 3055, on average per person - BGN 763.80. Maintenance in the capital exceeds the average levels of life support in the country by 30.5 per cent.



73.3 per cent of households in the country live with a total income under the necessary means of subsistence.



However, households that are under maintenance are decreasing - in 2008 they were 88 per cent of all, according to CITUB data.