Bulgaria: Macedonia Gives Up Paper Money Nbrm.mk

Macedonia began the gradual withdrawal of paper money from circulation. First, the country will withdraw the denominations of 10 and 50 denars, which are the most used in payments in the country, the Macedonian central bank said.

Thus, Macedonia will become one of the few countries in the world with a plastic currency. First plastic money were introduced by Australia. This happened back in 1988.

Paper banknotes of 10 and 50 denars will be replaced by plastic in all banks in Macedonia by the end of the year, and after that, this will happen only in the central bank.

Plastic money lasts up to four times longer than the paper money. They can also be washed.

The Macedonian denar was created as a temporary payment instrument in 1992. In 1993 it became a permanent currency, with the largest denominations being 5000 denars.

