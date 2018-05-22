More than 65% of Sofia Residents are not Satisfied with the Cleanliness of the City

Two out of every three Sofia citizens are not satisfied with the cleanliness of the Bulgarian capital. This shows data from Eurostat's dedicated analysis of the "Green Week in the EU", which runs until May 25th, reports mediapool.

Nearly 30% of the residents of Sofia, or almost every third Sofia, is pleased with the cleanliness of the city. Of these 30% however - 26% are rather "satisfied" and only 4% "very pleased", according to survey data.

Another 42 percent of Sofia citizens are rather "dissatisfied" and 28 percent are "very dissatisfied" with the cleanliness of the capital, reported

Eurostat.

In this indicator, the Bulgarian capital is in 26th position among the capitals of the EU member states, behind it are only Bratislava and Rome. The analysis takes into account the level of the satisfaction of cleanliness in total of 109 European towns.

However, when comparing Eurostat data with the willingness of Sofia citizens to help themselves and clean up their city, there is a significant discrepancy between the percentage of "disgruntled" Sofia residents and the number of residents of Sofia, which have voluntarily joined the spring cleaning of the capital a few days ago.

According to the Sofia Municipality, only about 13 thousand Sofia citizens, which is only about 1% of the residents, participated as volunteers in the spring cleaning campaign. During the campaign, 5400 trees were planted over 6200 tons of waste removed as well as 66 unregulated landfills.

The data from Eurostat and the Sofia Municipality remind us that the initiative and desire of each of us determines the state of city we live now and we will live in the future.

Most satisfied with the cleanliness are the inhabitants of Luxembourg. Nearly 95 percent of the population in the capital of the same name were satisfied with the cleanliness of their city, according to Eurostat data.

Following are Vienna (90%), Ljubljana (88%), Riga (81%), Helsinki (80%), Vilnius, Tallinn and Zagreb (about 75%). The least satisfied with the cleanliness of their city are the residents of the Italian capital Rome - only 9 per cent, followed by Bratislava (28%), Sofia (30%), Bucharest (37%), Madrid (38%), Athens (41%), Berlin (45%), Brussels (47%) and Paris (49%).

Apart from the European capitals, Eurostat data also show the satisfaction of the cleanliness of other European cities. By this indicator, there are two Latvian cities - Ventspils with 99 per cent and Valmiera with 97 per cent. Another city with a high percentage of satisfaction with cleanliness is the Spanish Oviedo with 95 per cent. The information on these data is based on perceptual indicators developed by the European Commission, reported Eurostat.