Dramatic Flood in Russia (VIDEO)
Torrential rain, preceded by hail, lead to floods in the areas: Akushinski and Levashinski in the Russian federal republic of Dagestan.
After the heavy rainfall, the Dargolakotti River came out of its bed and its waters flooded a number of settlements.
Many vehicles were blocked in the streets because of the flood. A local resident captures how the huge flood washed away a water tank and livestock.
There is no evidence of injured people. Substantial material damage has been caused.
