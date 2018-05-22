Dramatic Flood in Russia (VIDEO)

Torrential rain, preceded by hail, lead to floods in the areas: Akushinski and Levashinski in the Russian federal republic of Dagestan.

After the heavy rainfall, the Dargolakotti River came out of its bed and its waters flooded a number of settlements.

Many vehicles were blocked in the streets because of the flood. A local resident captures how the huge flood washed away a water tank and livestock.

There is no evidence of injured people. Substantial material damage has been caused.

