Woman Stole Donations from the Temple in Novi Han

A woman stole the money left as a donation at the "Holy Trinity" church in Novi Han, but the camera has managed to capture her.

"It happened on the afternoon of May 19th. At that time I was in the graveyard park, doing all kinds of memories when I was going back to the temple, I passed the candles and saw that the drawers were opened and only a small penny was left... "explains Father Gregory to NOVA.

Initially the woman arrives at the temple with tears in her eyes, telling her story of how she lost her daughter and should take care of her newborn grandchild.

Father Gregory says he has not seen her before that she is not a native, and suggests that she has been doing similar thefts in other temples before.

"The camera saw her looking around, waiting for a moment, picking up the screwdriver that cleans the candlesticks and opening the drawer," says the father.

They now rely on the police to capture the woman and the money to be restored.

"We have not paid our electricity for two months, and with this money, we were going to pay some of the bills," says Father Gregory.

"For me, a theft from the temple is a great crime," he said.