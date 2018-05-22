Steve Jobs' Special Strategy for Employee Interviews

While most people associate Steve Jobs with the creation of Apple's technology giant, he has a major merit for the success of another company, the Pixar animation studio. Jobs was its chairman and principal investor.

Since he did not spend much time in Pixar's offices when he went there, he had to quickly understand what was happening and there were some business problems. His colleague Andy Raskin remembers that for this purpose he had a curious strategy.

"Jobs organized meetings with small groups of the team, usually 10 to 12. Then he picked one of them and asked," Tell me what is not working in Pixar. "The man replied, and then Jobs asked the others if they agreed. Then he picked another person and told him: "Tell me what's working fine at Pixar." The meetings with each team turned around these two questions, "says Raskin, quoted by Business Insider.

There's a logic in Jobs's strategy. Often, operatives are worried about giving their opinion to their bosses and colleagues. So when you finally ask if someone has any questions or comments, the answer is usually "no". When the query is placed on a particular person, feedback is certainly received at a more meaningful and profound level.