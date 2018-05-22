The 16th Richest Countries in the World

World | May 22, 2018, Tuesday // 12:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The 16th Richest Countries in the World constructionweekonline

Size does not always matter when it comes to wealth, that shows the ranking of the richest countries in the world, compiled by a database of the International Monetary Fund.

Twice a year are published the IMF statistics on the economic power of countries around the world. The key factor is Gross Domestic Product per Capita and Purchasing Power Parity.

Small countries dominate the top 10, they are less populous compared with those who are leading only by GDP as the US, China or Germany.

Here are the 16th richest countries according to the data:

16. Iceland

15. Saudi Arabia

14. The Netherlands

13. San Marino

 Photo:elledecor

 

12. United States

11. Switzerland

10. Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)

9. Kuwait

 

Photo:forbesmiddleeast.com

 

8. United Arab Emirates

7. Norway

6. Brunei

5. Ireland

 Photo:ireland.com

 

4. Singapore

3. Luxembourg

2. Macao (a special status area in China)

1. Qatar 

Photo: visitqatar.qa

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria