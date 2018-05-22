The 16th Richest Countries in the World
Size does not always matter when it comes to wealth, that shows the ranking of the richest countries in the world, compiled by a database of the International Monetary Fund.
Twice a year are published the IMF statistics on the economic power of countries around the world. The key factor is Gross Domestic Product per Capita and Purchasing Power Parity.
Small countries dominate the top 10, they are less populous compared with those who are leading only by GDP as the US, China or Germany.
Here are the 16th richest countries according to the data:
16. Iceland
15. Saudi Arabia
14. The Netherlands
13. San Marino
Photo:elledecor
12. United States
11. Switzerland
10. Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)
9. Kuwait
Photo:forbesmiddleeast.com
8. United Arab Emirates
7. Norway
6. Brunei
5. Ireland
Photo:ireland.com
4. Singapore
3. Luxembourg
2. Macao (a special status area in China)
1. Qatar
Photo: visitqatar.qa
