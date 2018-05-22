The US-China Trade War Is Postponed

World | May 22, 2018, Tuesday // 11:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The US-China Trade War Is Postponed crowdstrike

The economic tensions between the US and China are beginning to calm down.

The two largest world economies have agreed to give up mutual threats to impose duties while working on a broader trade agreement, Nova TV reported.

China will increase imports of US goods, especially in the energy and agriculture sectors.

Beijing, however, has made its own demands as an equal treatment of Chinese investments.

Washington is aiming to significantly reduce the trade deficit with China, which amounts to 335 billion dollars a year.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, China, trade
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria