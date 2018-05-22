The US-China Trade War Is Postponed

The economic tensions between the US and China are beginning to calm down.

The two largest world economies have agreed to give up mutual threats to impose duties while working on a broader trade agreement, Nova TV reported.

China will increase imports of US goods, especially in the energy and agriculture sectors.

Beijing, however, has made its own demands as an equal treatment of Chinese investments.

Washington is aiming to significantly reduce the trade deficit with China, which amounts to 335 billion dollars a year.