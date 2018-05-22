Almost 60% of the Third Metro Line in Sofia Is Ready

Bulgaria: Almost 60% of the Third Metro Line in Sofia Is Ready

58% of the third subway line is ready. This was stated by the director of Metropolitan EAD Eng. Stoyan Bratoev for the Bulgarian National Television.

"There were maps before, we just changed the vision, the base on which were the previous maps was old, we bought a special card base from the Institute of Cartography, on which the scheme of the metro, the urban transport scheme was introduced," said Bratoev.

"We pointed out the main tourist sites in Sofia." As we were preparing the edition for this new, updated map, we meant that Sofia was already a really serious tourist destination, "he continued.

In his words, a few years after the third line is released, the maps will have to be refreshed again.

