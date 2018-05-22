The Chief Architect of Sofia: Bulgaria will Struggle with the Problems of Postsocialism Restitution for 50 Years

For another 50 years we will be struggling with the problems of the postsocialism restitution in Bulgaria. This was stated by the chief architect of the capital, Zdravko Zdravkov, in connection with the numerous court cases with private land in Sofia.



He also commented on the case of the construction of a skyscraper in the Strelbishte district, which happened because of the change of ownership of the site in 2006 done by the Sofia Municipality. Architect Zdravkov also requested a change in the Cultural Heritage Act in the direction of incentives for the owners of monuments of culture.

In the dialogue with the investor will be sought a solution to the case with the future skyscraper on the corner of "Bulgaria" and "Todor Aleksandrov" Boulevard, became clear from the words of the chief architect of the capital Zdravko Zdravkov, against whom the Sofia Appellate Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case for failure to fulfill a decision of the court. According to the decision, Zdravkov must issue a building permit to the site. The situation arose when, in 2006, during Boyko Borisov's reign as mayor of Sofia, the plot in Strelbishte was replaced by the municipality for another plot of the investor company, which is much smaller.

The chief architect also paid attention to the problem of restitution, which, in his words, will hinder the work of Sofia Municipality for a long time: "In the next 50 years in Bulgaria we will mainly solve problems with the restitution. I do not want to blame anyone for the restitution of agricultural lands in Bulgaria, for some it has created equality and justice, but for me as an architect and a town builder it has created quite serious problems.