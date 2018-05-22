People from Smolyan Take Care for a Wounded Deer Staying between Residential Buildings

For a second day residents of Smolyan neighborhood "Neviastata" take care of a wounded baby roe deer who appeared out of the blue last night in the area of ​​the garages to one of the blocks.

At first the people in the neighborhood thought the problem was in the fence that the young wild animal went through and decided to help it get out of there. They moved it, but the roe lied down again on the grass and did not move. The Smolyan citizens brought food and water, and they managed to push away the stray dogs that were around the area. In the morning it was not in the place where they left in in the evening and thought the roe had gone and everything was fine. In the afternoon, however, the small deer was spotted about ten yards from the original place again lying in the high grass. They also alerted a number of institutions to the problem by telling them that there were blood traces, but there was no response to date.

"We brought food and water again, the animal does not worry about the people at all and looks very kind, we hope it survives this evening and the institutions to do their job," one of the inhabitants of Svetoslav district commented.





