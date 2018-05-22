People from Smolyan Take Care for a Wounded Deer Staying between Residential Buildings

Society | May 22, 2018, Tuesday // 09:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: People from Smolyan Take Care for a Wounded Deer Staying between Residential Buildings facebook

For a second day residents of Smolyan neighborhood "Neviastata" take care of a wounded baby roe deer who appeared out of the blue last night in the area of ​​the garages to one of the blocks.

At first the people in the neighborhood thought the problem was in the fence that the young wild animal went through and decided to help it get out of there. They moved it, but the roe lied down again on the grass and did not move. The Smolyan citizens brought food and water, and they managed to push away the stray dogs that were around the area. In the morning it was not in the place where they left in in the evening and thought the roe had gone and everything was fine. In the afternoon, however, the small deer was spotted about ten yards from the original place again lying in the high grass. They also alerted a number of institutions to the problem by telling them that there were blood traces, but there was no response to date.

"We brought food and water again, the animal does not worry about the people at all and looks very kind, we hope it survives this evening and the institutions to do their job," one of the inhabitants of Svetoslav district commented.
 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: roe deer, Smolyan, rescue
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria