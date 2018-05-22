120 Children in Romania are in a Hospital with Symptoms of Food Poisoning
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities say at least two dozen children were taken to a hospital after they possibly were sickened by sandwiches served at their school.
Separately, police in the Romanian city of Iasi opened an inquiry Monday after 134 people required hospital treatment after eating fast food that tests showed was contaminated with salmonella.
