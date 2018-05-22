120 Children in Romania are in a Hospital with Symptoms of Food Poisoning

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities say at least two dozen children were taken to a hospital after they possibly were sickened by sandwiches served at their school.

Principal Ana Irimia said the children fell ill Monday after eating sandwiches prepared by the company that supplies the school in the eastern town of Dofteana. But she says some of the children had eaten food brought from home.
 
Local health spokesman Andrei Grecu says the youngsters are ages 10-14 and were taken to two nearby hospitals suffering from vomiting, headaches and stomach aches. The school is working with authorities to establish the cause of their symptoms.

Separately, police in the Romanian city of Iasi opened an inquiry Monday after 134 people required hospital treatment after eating fast food that tests showed was contaminated with salmonella.

