A Child Hit a Mayor's Jeep and not the other Way around - Bizzare Case that Resulted in Acquittal

Former Mayor of Tran of GERB Stanislav Nikolov was acquitted at first instance for a crash, in which in 2015 the 6-year-old then Ivaylo Stoyanov severely suffered. The ruling was handed down on Friday by Judge Mikhail Aleksov, who was the head of the Transki District Court, and now heads Pernik.

There are still no reasons for the verdict, so it is not clear what arguments Nikolov is justifying. The lawyers of the injured child have prepared a complaint, which they will bring to the District Court in Pernik, where the case will be dealt with second instance.

Nikolov was accused of two serious bodily injuries to the child. After the impact, the doctors removed the spleen and part of the kid's liver, and there were traumas on the chest. The incident happened almost three years ago near the Tran School. The child was struck as it crossed the street. According to the investigators, Nikolov has moved at a speed of 25 km / h in the area of ​​the school after the "Attention! Kids" sign and because of this he has not been able to see the crossing child.

"Nikolov did not fulfill his obligation as a driver to be careful and cautious towards pedestrians, especially children, as well as his obligation to approach a place where children are on or near the road, the driver of a road vehicle is required to reduce speed and, if necessary, to stop, " is written in the indictment.

The case was in Tran, but before that it was sent for investigation in the Pernik Prosecution Office due to scandalous conclusions by local investigators. Initially, the police and prosecutors in Tran adopted the mayor's defense thesis that the child had just hit his car. The scandal grew after the mother of the child said what was the investigators opinion. Then Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov transferred the case to Pernik.

Nikolov left his position, because of the scandal. He was elected by GERB. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said that he did not want to see or hear him. "When I found out, I asked the Chief Prosecuto to, transfer the case from Trun to Pernik, where all possible expertise would be carried out again." When I spoke to the Prosecutor General, he told me that the case was already on his desk and sent him to another place " , the prime minister said.