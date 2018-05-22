The Controversial Attorney General of the United States is on a Visit to Bulgaria

The US Attorney General is on a visit to Bulgaria, Nova TV reported. Jeff Sessions will take part in the regular meeting between the European Union and the United States on justice and home affairs.

Main topics are expected to be the fight against terrorism, security and judicial cooperation, transnational organized crime, migration, border management and visa policy.

The meeting, which begins today with an official dinner, is held twice a year, with the country holding the rotating EU presidency in the first half of the year.

President Donald Trump's choice of Senator Jeff Sessions as his attorney general was initially dogged by allegations of past racism.

The controversy has now moved on to meetings Mr Sessions had with the Russian ambassador during Mr Trump's election campaign.

